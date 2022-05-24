- (PLX AI) - Ralph Lauren Q4 EPS USD 0.34 vs. estimate USD 0.36.
- • Q4 revenue USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,460 million
- • Q4 operating income USD 37 million vs. estimate USD 46 million
- • Q4 operating margin 3.6%
- • Sees constant currency revenues to increase approximately high single digits in FY 2023
- • Sees FY operating margin 14-14.5%
- • For the first quarter, the Company expects revenue growth will be in a range centered around 8% in constant currency to last year
