Contact Center Software Market Revenue Set to Hit $102,751.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact center software market size was $23,161.7 million in 2021, and it is likely to grow at an 18.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 and reach $102,751.5 million by 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. This is primarily credited to the increasing incorporation of AI-driven software into cloud-deployed contact centers to augment the experience of customers.

The outburst of the pandemic impacted the market in a positive manner, as the volume of calls to contact centers increased drastically. As stated by a report, these facilities observed 300% more calls through the preliminary phases of the COVID-19. This compelled businesses to make an investment in advanced software, to mechanize the processes.

Customer care personnel need to maintain strong relations with clients, to offer long-standing value to companies. According to a report, more than 60% of the businesses are improving their data scrutiny, which is imperative for delivering a better client experience.

The IT & telecom sector is the leader of the contact center software market, with revenue of $6,384.8 million in 2021. This is because of the presence of numerous telecom & IT companies and fast growth of technology advancements.

The customer collaboration category is set to witness the fastest growth within the solution segment over this decade. Businesses are progressively focusing on customer collaboration to improve their operations and serve customers better.

North America is the leader in the global contact center software market, and it is predicted to produce $38,015.7 million in revenue in the coming years.

is the leader in the global contact center software market, and it is predicted to produce in revenue in the coming years. Europe is the second-highest-revenue-generating region in the contact center software market. This is because of an initiative by the European Union in April 2016 , which intended at contributing digital leads in data-driven sectors to numerous companies, with the aid of cloud services.

Organizations such as the National Association of Call Centers, Association of Government Contact Center Professionals, and Association of Contact Center Professionals provide software specialists and businesses, refining the workplace environment, and fortifying the standards of the contact center software industry.

As per a survey, over 80% of the respondents are deliberating the deployment of robotic automation, which will drive the requirement for software. Whereas, over 60% of the companies are considering the implementation of cloud contact centers in the next 18 months.

By Solution

Automatic Call Distribution

Call Recording

Computer Telephony Integration

Customer Collaboration

Dialer

Interactive Voice Response

Reporting & Analytics

Workforce Optimization

By Service

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Managed Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.

