Predictmedix to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Interim CEO Dr. Rahul Kushwah to Present at 11:00 a.m. Pacific on June 7, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that management will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California.

Interim CEO Dr. Rahul Kushwah is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

12th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific time - Track 2

Location: Four Seasons - Westlake Village, California

Presentation Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the LD Micro presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at PMEDF@mzgroup.us .

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

PMEDF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

