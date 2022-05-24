DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Announces Joining of the World Geospatial Industry Council and the Showcase of its Technology at WGIC's Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, announces its membership of the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) with the goals of strengthening the contributions of the geospatial industry to society and global economy, advance global policy matters relevant to the geospatial sector, and create business opportunities for the geospatial industry. As part of the membership, Deepspatial presented its solutions and outlook to members of WGIC in the recently held Annual General Meeting at Amsterdam which included organizations like Microsoft, Esri, Oracle, Planet and other Fortune 500 companies. The presentation was well received by WGIC and the other members of the council, opening opportunities for company collaboration and industry development.

"Joining WGIC's global council brings Deepspatial closer to the forefront of the geospatial industry where we can keep up to date with trends and new technological advancements, as well as contribute to the growth and adoption of the geospatial industry as a whole," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

"WGIC welcomes Deepspatial as an Associate Member into the global council. As the industry transforms with the latest innovations and technologies, new-age start-ups like Deepspatial are vital for the geospatial ecosystem. We are particularly pleased with the impact the company is bringing with AI into governance, education, and many more sectors in Countries. We look forward to the active participation of Deepspatial within WGIC programs to expand the impact into the global south," commented Barbara Ryan, Executive Director, WGIC.

About World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) is a global not-for-profit trade association of private sector companies working in the geospatial ecosystem. WGIC collaborates with multilateral organizations, public authorities, and user industry communities with the objective to strengthen the contributions of the geospatial industry to society, and the global economy. Through policy research and advocacy, thematic and cross-cutting outreach programs, WGIC facilitates the exchange of knowledge and co-creation of business opportunities for the geospatial industry. For more information, visit www.wgicouncil.org

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19;risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Corey Matthews

Investors@deepspatial.ai

Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

Rahul@deepspatial.ai

SOURCE: DeepSpatial Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702318/Deepspatial-Announces-Joining-of-the-World-Geospatial-Industry-Council-WGIC-and-the-Showcase-of-its-Technology-at-WGICs-Annual-General-Meeting