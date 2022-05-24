Apiture Named Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider by FinTech Futures

Award announced at the Banking Tech Awards USA Gala in San Francisco

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Apiture has been named Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider by the FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards USA . The awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of information technology in financial services.

The Apiture Digital Banking Platform's Business Banking solution enables financial institutions to deliver comprehensive online and mobile banking services to small and mid-size businesses. Seamlessly integrated with the platform's Consumer Banking solution, the secure, reliable Business Banking solution offers a wide range of features, including cash management, small business bill payment, and remote deposit capture, as well as enhanced reporting and administrative features.

"Apiture strives to deliver the industry's most innovative, fully featured digital banking solution to the 300+ banks and credit unions we serve," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, which is laser focused on giving our clients access to the in-demand features most important to their customers at the speed to market they need in today's competitive environment. We offer hearty congratulations to all the winners across categories as well."

During its gala held in San Francisco on May 19, FinTech Futures convened with leaders of shortlisted companies to highlight the many success stories of the sector and announce the winners. Apiture was also recognized as a finalist for the Best Consumer Digital Banking Solutions Provider at the event.

Accolades for Apiture are mounting, as the company was recently recognized by the WilmintonBiz Coastal Entrepreneur Awards . In 2021, Apiture was honored as an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research, a Platinum winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper, and a Global Fintech Awards finalist by Benzinga.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702323/Apiture-Named-Best-Business-Digital-Banking-Solutions-Provider-by-FinTech-Futures