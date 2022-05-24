Banxa Holdings: BANXA Announces March Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, announced it will release its March 31st quarter financial results after the market close on May 30, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast to discuss its quarterly results on May 31, 2022, at 8:30am ET:

The live webcast of the call can be accessed by registering at Financial Results Webcast Link. The link will also be available on the company's investor relations website at investor.banxa.com.

A webcast replay will be available upon completion of the call at investor.banxa.com.

BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

