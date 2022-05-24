Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies Announces Multiwalled Carbon Nanotube Product Availability

Potential applications include enhanced polymer, composites, paper, and energy storage

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces availability of a multiwalled carbon nanotube product that may be used for a wide range of applications that include reinforced composites and polymers, conductive paper, and electrochemical energy storage.

CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Press release picture

According to a research report Wintergreen Research, Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Report, the worldwide carbon nanotube market is projected to grow from $4.5B in 2022 to over $12.0B in 2027. The lithium-ion battery industry is expected to be the largest consumer of carbon nanotubes that would be used for lithium-ion battery anodes. https://www.wintergreenresearch.com/product-page/carbon-nanotubes

"We are excited to announce availability of the company's first carbon nanotube product," said Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of CarbonMeta. "We especially look forward to working closely with customers to help them meet their application goals."

CarbonMeta Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes may be used as an additive to provide electrical conductivity or mechanical reinforcement for structural polymer composites, conductive polymer composites, conductive adhesives, and conductive paper products. Multiwalled carbon nanotubes may also be used in composite lithium-ion anodes and micro-graphite anodes. For more information, please go to https://carbonmetatech.com/products .

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.
CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's includes plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About Wintergreen Research
Founded in 1985, WinterGreen Research provides strategic market assessments in technology, communications, health care, software, internet, energy generation, energy storage, renewable energy, youth sports, and advanced computer technology. WinterGreen Research produces industry analysis, predicting market growth and significant opportunities for new markets.

For more information about Wintergreen Research and its research reports, please visit www https://www.wintergreenresearch.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Mark Duiker
CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations
(844) 698-3777, option 3
Investor@CarbonMetaTech.com

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702420/CarbonMeta-Technologies-COWI-Announces-Multiwalled-Carbon-Nanotube-Product-Availability

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
