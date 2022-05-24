

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):



Earnings: $24.4 million in Q4 vs. -$74.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q4 vs. -$1.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.8 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.38 per share Revenue: $1.52 billion in Q4 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year.



