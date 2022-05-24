FinancialNewsMedia.com: Obtaining Shelf Space in the Energy Drinks Market Requires Offering Something Unique

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The energy drink industry is a booming business with several key names leading the pack. Millions of people who don't want a cup of java, may end up reaching for an energy drink. These companies that produce these beverages say they increase your energy and alertness as well as provide you with a physical boost. That's because they contain significant amounts of caffeine. Energy drinks are part of the broader soft drink category, which includes carbonated beverages, fruit and vegetable juices, bottled water, sports drinks, beverage concentrates, ready-to-drink tea, and ready-to-drink coffee. According to experts, energy drinks are the most popular supplements for teens and young adults in the United States along with multivitamins. The majority of these drinks are consumed by men between 18 and 34. An article in Investopedia said that the Global energy drink sales reached $57.4 billion in 2020. The industry is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 7% between 2020 and 2025. This growth is attributed to rising incomes and an increase in sports activities and urbanization. A greater network of channels through which these drinks are sold, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce sites, is expected to help fuel sales growth in this industry. Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI).

The article continued: "North Americans consume more energy drinks than any other geographic market in the world. But research shows that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the industry, thanks to more disposable income and changing demographics while marketing efforts by the industry in Europe will help it grow between 2020 and 2025. The energy drink market is saturated, making it more difficult for smaller and newer companies to compete. This means there's no threat to Red Bull, or Monster, and Rockstar's market dominance. Energy shots like 5-Hour Energy may rank ahead of Rockstar in energy beverage sales but its closest competitor, 6-Hour Power, would rank near the bottom of the list. And energy drink mixes, including MIO Energy and Crystal Light Energy, aren't even considered major players in this market."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) Breaking News: Splash Beverage Group Broadens Reach through Agreement with Maryland's Buck Distributing - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Buck Distributing in Maryland to distribute all Splash Beverage Group products through 5 Central Maryland Counties.

Buck Distribution is a malt beverage and related products distributor headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Buck distributes products in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties and has limited distribution rights to five Eastern Shore Counties. Buck Distribution generates volume of 3 million cases per year through more than 200 brands with a fleet of 23 trucks and 110 sales representatives.

"This agreement continues our streak of landing significant distribution agreements with major regional players," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. Buck Distribution has been a 3-time winner of the prestigious Miller Masters award and a 4 time winner of the MillerCoors Presidents award. They've been distributing for Miller Beer since 1952 and for Molson Coors since 1972. All four of our main beverages, TapouT, Copa di Vino, SALT Tequila and Pulpoloco Sangria will now be available through the Buck system, which has a long history of high-quality, value-added service and we're delighted to be working with them." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies, recently urged Americans to remain diligent in seeking proper testing and care for COVID-19. In addition to administering 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, the company is supporting the Biden-Harris Administration's "Test to Treat" initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at its 225 The Little Clinic locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia. Following a positive test, and if otherwise clinically appropriate, at The Little Clinic , patients will receive their antiviral prescription which may be filled at a Kroger Family pharmacy. Patients may schedule an appointment at https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic and select, "COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)" as the reason for their appointment.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) recently announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 (ending June 11) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors .

Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT

Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT

Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) recently provided updated outlook for Q2 and full year.

First-quarter highlights were: Company delivered strong top-line growth globally. Total revenue was $141.6 billion, up 2.4%, or 2.6% in constant currency. Growth negatively affected by $5.0 billion due to divestitures and $0.4 billion from currency; Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 3.0% and 9.0% on a two-year stack. eCommerce growth was 1%, or 38% on a two-year stack; Sam's Club comp sales increased 10.2%, and 17.4% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 10.5%; Walmart International net sales were $23.8 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion, or 13.0%, negatively affected by $5.0 billion due to divestitures, and $0.4 billion from currency fluctuations. Positive comps across all markets; Global advertising business grew more than 30%; Consolidated gross profit rate declined 87 basis points, primarily due to Sam's Club and 38 basis points in Walmart U.S. on elevated supply chain costs and product mix; Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 45 basis points, primarily due to increased wage costs in Walmart U.S.; and Consolidated operating income was $5.3 billion, a decrease of 23.0%, negatively affected by $0.3 billion from divestitures.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently launched long-term goals and strategies focused on maximizing the company's positive impact across four pillars: Planet, People, Product, and Community. The company's new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, called "Recipe for Change," further solidifies Albertsons Cos.' commitment to using its national presence and resources to drive meaningful, proactive change.

"As a long-standing neighborhood grocer, we have an ongoing commitment to leverage our resources and expertise to support the communities we serve and the planet we share," said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Cos. "Today, we are unveiling ambitious and measurable goals that will challenge us to be even more deliberate and creative about how we lead positive change."

