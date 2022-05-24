SFA, a World-Renowned Group, launches its Environmental Division: SFA enviro. Specialized in the design and manufacture of Wastewater Treatment Equipment since 1958, the group is mainly known for having revolutionized the sanitary equipment market.

New division, SFA enviro, the result of the SFA Group's International Growth Strategy.

With more than 1,000 employees in 27 countries worldwide, the SFA Group has a portfolio of leading brands, including Europelec and Aquaturbo. The Group's core business is closely linked to the Treatment of Municipal and Industrial Wastewater with a DNA focused on the Design and Manufacturing of Aeration Equipment.

Thanks to 100 years of cumulative and international experience, SFA enviro supplies most of the equipment for Wastewater Treatment plants from pre-treatment to sludge management including process and treatment tanks and specific ancillary equipment used to settle, decant, aerate, and thicken Wastewater.

Inventiveness is a priority for the SFA Group: Since the beginning, the Group has never stopped looking to the future and adapting to the ever-changing Market Place. Innovation, R&D, respect for the environment and customer service are at the heart of the Group's Core values. The SFA Group is committed to offering high performance with quality products, manufactured in Europe and the USA.

Companies part of SFA enviro Division: Europelec (France), Aquasystems International N.V. (Belgium) and Aquaturbo Systems Inc (USA).

R&D Department works in partnership with French and other higher education and research institutions.

Much of the Equipment has been in service Worldwide for more than 30 to 35 years, with references in many Industrial Sectors such as Dairy Industry, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Food Processing, Meat Rendering, Brewery Industries, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical Industry, Sugar production, Livestock and Fish farming etc...

Prestigious Customers: AQUAFIN, METITO, VEOLIA, SEVERN TRENT, SAUR, WATERLEAU, SUEZ, VINCI, NIJHUIS, BENTLEY, PANTAREIN, MAREL, NESTLÉ, ASIATEX, APP SINAR MAS, TOTAL ENERGIES, LACTALIS, SACROFINA, TEREOS, GRUMA, AGROSUPER, UNITED UTILITIES, THAMES WATER SEVERN TRENT,YORKSHIRE WATER, VALERO, SMURFITT KAPPA etc...

The know-how of our skilled workers, some of whom have more than 30 years of experience, is perpetuated through recruitment programs and training of apprentices in the FABRICATION, MACHINING, WELDING, FITTING AND INSTALLLING PLUS COMMISSIONING.

Our brands: Aerospeed, Aerostream, Aircomb, Aquafenr, Aquadecant, Aquaeromix, Aquadisc, Aquafloat, Aquatube, Aquaturbo, Euromix, Europelec, Noemi, Screwpeller, Sofie and TLF.

Learn more: www.sfa-enviro.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005310/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Louis-Serge Réal del Sarte, MarCom Director louis-serge@sfa-enviro.com

+33(0)7-62-38-68-82