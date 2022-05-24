Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: 891624 ISIN: JP3436100006 Ticker-Symbol: SFT 
Tradegate
24.05.22
19:55 Uhr
37,350 Euro
-1,350
-3,49 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,28037,57020:54
37,28037,52019:56
PR Newswire
24.05.2022 | 15:04
133 Leser
Firework Closes $150M SoftBank Vision Fund 2-Led Series B to Continue to Build the Future of Commerce

Livestreaming commerce leader receives major leg-up in bid to redefine customer experience and engagement for Web 3.0

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework, the leading livestreaming commerce and digital transformation platform, has secured $150 million in Series B financing, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.