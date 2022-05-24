Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) ("AQUA" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced production of Bitcoin. As previously announced on November 25, 2021, the Company acquired 10 petahash per second (PH/s) of Bitcoin miners with an anticipated launch date of April 2022. These miners are now live and hashing.

Owen Sagness, Director of Operations at AQUA stated, "We are delighted to see our first batch of miners live and producing Bitcoin." He further added, "We look forward to updating investors with our Bitcoin production metrics in due course."

