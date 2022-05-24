Mining Automation Market size worth $ 4513.2 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 8.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rapidly flourishing mining industry worldwide along with increasing investments in R&D activities related to technological advancements by key players in the market is anticipated to drive the demand for Mining Automation Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mining Automation Market" By Technique (Underground Mining, Surface Mining), By Workflow (Mining Process, Mine Development), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Mining Automation Market size was valued at USD 2257.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4513.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mining Automation Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Mining Automation Market Overview

Augmented activities related to the adoption and deployment of innovative technologies such as sensors, robotics, and analytics, are the major factor driving the demand for automated solutions in mining. Furthermore, the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology has provided mining companies with data analytics which enables real-time decision provision. Key mining companies in collaboration with technology players have installed wireless networks in underground mining. For instance, in 2020, MineHub announced its collaboration with IBM to enable the use of blockchain technology to enhance operational efficiencies, logistics, and fiancé along with a reduction in cost across the mineral concentrates supply chain starting from mine to end-user.

In addition, development in machine learning technology is anticipated increase its adoption thereby, outstripping human performance in certain mining activities. Infosys offers internet and ethernet services for mining automation to form a link between various devices and equipment. Motor control, online analyzers, and gas emission devices are linked to ethernet networks which enables data extraction and visualization without any human interference. Rising demand for mining activities along with awareness regarding worker safety is also anticipated to contribute to market growth.

Key Developments

Caterpillar and Minetec announced an agreement to develop underground hard rock mining technology. The main aim was to deliver the highest quality site solutions for mining customers.

Komatsu acquired a MineWare Pty Ltd for Mining Equipment. Komatsu incorporated MineWarefs solutions into its line of offerings and made further contributions to its customers by optimizing its mining operations.

Sandvik introduced Sandvik LH517i. Designed to meet customer expectations by being safer, more reliable, and efficient.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Caterpillar, RPM Global, Komatsu, Sandvik, Atlas Copco, HEXAGON, HITACHI, TRIMBLE, AUTONOMOUS SOLUTIONS INC., FLUIDMESH NETWORKS, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Mining Automation Market On the basis of Technique, Workflow, and Geography.

Mining Automation Market, By Technique

Underground Mining



Surface Mining

Mining Automation Market, By Workflow

Mining Process



Mine Development



Mine Maintenance

Mining Automation Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

