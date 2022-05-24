Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of VEF AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (85/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that VEF AB (publ), company registration
number 559288-0362, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that VEF AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to June 1, 2022. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth
Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 1,096,252,478 shares (of which
12,400,000 C- shares 2019, 33,250,000 C- shares 2020, 8,312,500 C-shares 2021
and 1,042,289,978 ordinary shares). 

Short Name:               VEFAB          
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0016128151      
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              228862         
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of ordinary shares to be listed: 1,042,289,978      
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Mid cap         
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
-----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials      
-------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
-------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
