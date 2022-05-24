HVAC Systems Market size worth $ 328.26 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing demand for the energy-efficient HVAC system, the growing trend of smart homes, and government initiatives coupled with the increasing investment in the Construction industry is fueling the growth of the HVAC Systems Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "HVAC Systems Market" By Ventilation Equipment (Air Filter, Ventilation Fan), By Heating Equipment (Heat pumps, Furnaces), By Cooling Equipment (Chiller, Cooler), By Applications (Commercial, Residential), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, HVAC Systems Market size was valued at USD 186.35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 328.26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC Systems Market"

Global HVAC Systems Market Overview

Global heating ventilation and air conditioning are principally driven by rising temperatures due to global warming and growth in the construction sector, majorly in the Asia Pacific region. Critical levels of climatic change and global warming are other major factors driving the deployment rate of various indoor temperature control systems including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These systems are more popular in nations that undergo frequent climatic fluctuations.

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems, otherwise known as HVAC systems are systems wherein the temperature of the environment in which the system is placed can be manipulated according to the user's need. The HVAC system functions through the manipulation of temperature through cooling and heating. Some systems can also manipulate the humidity in a certain environment by controlling the movement of air within the area. HVAC systems are also known to be able to purify the air due to their constant air circulation the system is used in various types of building such as commercial, residential, institutional buildings, and industrial. Increasing demand for the energy-efficient HVAC system, the growing trend of smart homes, and government initiatives coupled with the increasing investment in the Construction industry is fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments

In September 2021, Carrier Transicold an American multinational home appliances corporation launched two new products in the Citimax unit line, Citimax 1000 and Citimax 1100 units. These new products were developed to support heavy-duty refrigerated trucks with high-roof cabs.

In August 2021, Johnson Controls and Apollo Global Management, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership to offer sustainability and energy efficiency services to help their customers address decarbonization and operating cost goals for their buildings.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand PLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nortek, Inc., United Technologies Corp., Electrolux AB, Dixell- Emerson, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., and LG Electronics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global HVAC Systems Market On the basis of Ventilation Equipment, Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Applications, and Geography.

HVAC Systems Market, By Ventilation Equipment

Air Filter



Ventilation Fan



Humidifier



Air Purifier



Others

HVAC Systems Market, By Heating Equipment

Heat pumps



Furnaces



Unitary Heaters



Boilers

HVAC Systems Market, By Cooling Equipment

Room Air-Conditioner



Unitary Air-Conditioner



Chiller



Cooler



Cooling Tower



Others

HVAC Systems Market, By Applications

Commercial



Residential



Industrial

HVAC Systems Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

