The Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance of industry leaders, announced Electric Capital as the latest organization to join its ranks.

With new leadership in San Francisco, Washington, DC, New York, Denver, London, and Hong Kong, the Crypto Council is expanding to meet the global challenge of advancing crypto innovation and developing actionable and evidence-based insights to support policy makers and business leaders.

At the 2022 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, new Chief Executive Officer Sheila Warren said, "The Crypto Council is made up of a select group of leaders committed to the advancement of the global industry. Electric Capital brings a data driven approach that is crucial to collaborative engagement with policy makers and businesses. We are looking forward to partnering closely with their experts, engineers, and designers to support the development of policy making around the world."

"Electric Capital is excited to continue working closely with policymakers and regulators as part of the Crypto Council for Innovation," said Electric Capital co-founder Avichal Garg. "We will continue to share critical data with policymakers so that they can make well-informed, data-driven decisions that expand financial access and support the sustainable growth of the Web3 ecosystem."

The Crypto Council is expected to make additional leadership announcements and participate in agenda-setting events around the world. Today, the Crypto Council is speaking alongside Miami's Mayor Suarez on the Future of Crypto session at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. It will then co-host part of Consensus in Austin, Texas.

About Electric Capital

Electric Capital is a leading early-stage Web3 venture firm that invests in top companies and protocols. As part of its efforts to support the Web3 ecosystem, Electric collects, analyzes, and publishes industry-leading data, such as its annual Developer Report. Electric shares its data with legislators, regulators, and policymakers to help inform government leaders about the innovative potential of crypto and Web3.

About the Crypto Council for Innovation

The Crypto Council is the premier global alliance for advancing innovation. It believes in leading with a global view, advocating for inclusive regulation and developing evidence-based insights to support government and business leaders. It is headquartered in San Francisco and Washington, DC, with teams in New York, Denver, London and Hong Kong.

