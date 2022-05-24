Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 
Frankfurt
24.05.22
08:02 Uhr
41,660 Euro
-0,300
-0,72 %
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2022 | 18:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Fastighets AB Balder (171/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Fastighets AB Balder (BALDB) due to a split. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 170/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071011
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
