Romande Energie SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting reverts to standard format and passes the recommendations proposed by the Board of Directors



24-May-2022 / 18:37 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dear Sir or Madam



Please find attached copy of our press release:

120th Annual General Meeting of Romande Energie Holding SA

Release of an ad hoc announcement (PDF)