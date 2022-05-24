ICS Medical Devices: ICS MEDICAL DEVICES PLANS MAJOR EXPANSION

New facility to double existing manufacturing capacity, adding new technologies & capability

GALWAY, Ireland, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICS Medical Devices, a leading catheter design & manufacturing services provider, today announced a significant expansion of its operations in Galway, Ireland. The company is moving into a new 16,000- square-foot manufacturing facility, more than doubling its current footprint to enable the company's continued growth and the creation of new job opportunities.

"We are delighted to be making this announcement today, particularly for our customers and staff," said Seamus Fahey, CEO of ICS Medical Devices. "It is three years since ICS Medical Devices was established and, since then, we have rapidly grown to a team of 60+ people with an extensive customer base across Ireland, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the US. This expansion will accelerate that success as we extend our capacity and services to serve a growing international customer base."

ICS Medical Devices works with innovative start-up medical device companies to develop niche and breakthrough catheter technologies for minimally invasive medicine. The company has built a global reputation as a responsive partner for the design, development, and commercialization of the catheters required to deliver ground-breaking medical interventions in structural heart, neurovascular and endovascular therapies.

"The success of our customers is the priority for the team at ICS Medical Devices," notes Fahey. "Our commitment to serving those customers over the last three years, deepening relationships, and delivering impactful results has created enormous opportunities for ICS Medical Devices across the global MedTech industry. This success has been delivered by an incredible team of talented, experienced, and results-driven engineers. Combining our customer-first focus with the skills of our team has yielded the growth opportunities that led to this expansion announcement."

As part of the expansion and move into its new facilities, ICS Medical Devices is adding extensive general manufacturing space and an additional 2,200-square-feet of Class 8 cleanroom capacity. ICS Medical also plans to add new technologies supporting its catheter capabilities and is building a customer innovation centre.

The company plans for a formal opening of its new facilities in the Autumn.

About ICS Medical Devices

ICS Medical Devices works with international medical device companies in the design, development and commercialization of catheters, access sheaths, balloon catheters, valve delivery systems, and stent delivery systems. ICS Medical was founded and is headquartered in Ireland, a global MedTech hub. https://icsmedical.com/

