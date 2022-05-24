- (PLX AI) - Nordex Outlook FY revenue EUR 5,200-5,700 million, cut from EUR 5,400-6,000 million previously.
- • Outlook FY EBITDA margin -4 to 0%, down from 1-3.5% previously
- • Expectations for capital expenditure at around EUR 180 million and the working capital ratio of below minus 7 percent remain unchanged
- • The updated guidance takes into account direct as well indirect effects expected as of today of the war in Ukraine and one-off expenses for reconfiguration in the production footprint
- • Guidance also includes anticipated effects from supply chain disruptions coming from China and extra costs and impacts on the company's business in connection with the cyber security incident of 31 March 2022
