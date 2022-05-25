- (PLX AI) - Norway Royal Salmon Q1 operational EBIT NOK 133 million vs. estimate NOK 162 million.
- • EBIT per kg NOK 20.65
- • We have had biological challenges in both Norway and Iceland that significantly affected the results in this quarter, CEO said
- • Norway harvest was down 13%, while Iceland harvest was up 11%
- • Arctic Fish experienced big biological challenges with high mortality at two sites; company is accelerating the harvest of salmon at these two localities
- • The total mortality was 2 512 tonnes LW and resulted in a non-recurring cost of NOK 129 million in the first quarter
