SES's Medium Earth Orbit satellites prove compatible with Kcell's communications network during extensive testing for 3G and 4G applications

Kcell, Kazakhstan's leading mobile network operator, and SES, the leading global content connectivity provider via satellite, have successfully demonstrated satellite-enabled cellular networks in remote parts of Kazakhstan. Kcell's terrestrial network was paired with SES's O3b satellites operating in medium earth orbit (MEO) to establish and test connectivity for 3G and 4G applications.

During the demonstration, SES's satellite network was validated with a series of technical and end-user tests, proving its compatibility with Kcell's network to enable low-latency and high-speed internet.

The technical phase of the demonstration examined potential signal delays caused by weather conditions as well as the handover process between the O3b satellites. The established network was further assessed for quality of experience in the end-user testing phase.

The tests were concluded with the following results:

The bandwidth has been established according to Kcell's throughput requirements at 50 Mbps for 4G application and 30 Mbps for 3G application.

SES's MEO satellite network handover performed without any delays or impact on the signal.

It was noted that latency was five times lower than on the existing geostationary platform.

The cellular network has been successfully leveraged for applications such as video streaming, video calling and conferencing as well as web browsing, meeting requirements for reliable use.

"We are extremely proud to partner for this demonstration with Kcell, a leading company that shares the same passion for connectivity as we do," said Sandeep Jalan, Chief Financial Officer at SES. "This demonstration underscores what two like-minded companies can achieve together, and we are delighted to see the results proving how our medium earth orbit satellite technology can empower MNOs like Kcell to further enable and expand their network capabilities in Kazakhstan."

"Having been present in Kazakhstan for 24 years providing high-quality mobile communication services to the citizens, we always look for new ways to improve our connectivity services and diversify our networks," said Kirill Strashenko, Acting Chief Technical Officer at Kcell. "While working with SES on this demonstration, we had the pleasure to be one of the first mobile operators in the country to test their O3b satellite communications network capabilities and see the advantages."

In November 2021, SES, together with the Republican Center for Space Communications (RCSC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, and AsiaNetCom, a Kazakhstan-based connectivity provider, organized a MEO demonstration in remote parts of Kazakhstan to connect multiple villages with high-speed Wi-Fi networks for the first time. During the trial, record-breaking speeds via satellite have been recorded (380Mbps downlink and 120Mbps uplink) proving SES's capabilities to bridge the digital divide in the country.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Kcell

Kcell is a Kazakhstan provider of the digital telecommunications services: mobile and fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) services, data transmission and Internet access, financial services, digital services and mobile applications, IT solutions in the field of system integration, the Internet of Things, machine-to-machine connectivity, collection and processing of big data and cloud computing. Kcell is also a leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan providing the 'smartphone+tariff' bundle service.

Kcell has become the largest digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan with a competitive advantage through its value-added services such as mobile financial services, mobile TV, online movies, music, books and magazines, as well as unique solutions for business customers. The company holds leading positions in the B2B market through its strategy of vertical infrastructure solutions and development and implementation of the cutting-edge technologies. The company's 4G/LTE network covers 67.5% of the country's population and provides high quality services.

The company operates under its two brands Kcell and activ. Brands are widely recognized in Kazakhstan highly competitive telecom market due to the high quality of customer service. Through its clear multi-brand architecture, Kcell increases its business efficiency in the B2C segment through optimal pricing for bundled offerings, customer base profitability management and network quality.

