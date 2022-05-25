Regulatory News:

Orano has refinanced in advance its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) for a total amount of €880 million, including a margin indexed to environmental and governance criteria.

This new confirmed syndicated line of credit signed with a pool of 10 banks has a maturity of five years and carries two one-year extension options exercisable in 2023 and 2024. It replaces the undrawn credit facility signed in July 2018.

This financing transaction once again illustrates the confidence shown by international financial institutions in the Orano group's credit profile and commitment to sustainable finance together with environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in keeping with its purpose.

