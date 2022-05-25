Fisher Investments UK: Fisher Investments Europe Wins 2022 CAMRADATA IQ Award

Institutional strategy recognised in Global Equity - Core All Cap category

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments Europe-a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments-was recognised by leading institutional investment data and analytics provider CAMRADATA with their 2022 CAMRADATA IQ Award. Specifically, CAMRADATA recognised Fisher Investments' Institutional Global Total Return Focused strategy in the Global Equity - Core All Cap (USD) category.

CAMRADATA provides institutional investors with data and analytics on over 5,000 investment products offered by over 700 asset managers. The annual CAMRADATA IQ Awards recognise outstanding asset managers across major institutional asset classes. CAMRADATA determines winners based on five quantitative data points-Information Ratio, "hit rate," "wins-losses," "drawdown strength" and Excess Return.

Fisher Investments' Global Total Return Focused strategy utilises the firm's flexible, top-down investment process and seeks to deliver strong results whilst delivering core global equity exposure over a full market cycle.

"We're honoured to receive this recognition from CAMRADATA," said Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments' CEO. "This award reflects Fisher Investments' strong focus on collaborating with our institutional clients to create strategies that meet their financial goals."

"We're very pleased to receive this accolade from CAMRADATA, particularly given the rigorous criteria used to determine those recognised," added Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Investment Group.

