Galgus Raises 4 million Euros to Address the high Demand from WiFi & Analytics Projects in their International Expansion

SEVILLE, Spain, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galgus, a Spanish company specialised in the development of a smart WiFi technology that optimises network performance and provides advanced geolocation analytics, is accelerating its growth by raising 4 million euros in funding.

Galgus' core technology is deployed in many different venues. From aircrafts and trains to football stadiums, shopping malls, hotels, schools, convention and businesses centres, or rural areas, among other locations.

Because of their innovative solutions and the great success Galgus has been globally demonstrating, their previous main investors GED Capital, Mundi Ventures and GoHub Ventures, are once again trusting and financially supporting the company and their expansion plans.

The 4 million investment round is a down payment from a larger round that the company expects to close by the end of 2022. The funds will be used to finance and accelerate their international expansion initiatives as well as to respond positively to the strong demand Galgus is receiving from core markets like North America.

Galgus has already made significant progress towards becoming a European benchmark in WiFi technology, with major projects in countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. Reaching partnership agreements with major telecommunications companies, such as Netoip, Around People, Telefónica, Cellnex, Wavesight and Icomera.

With headquarters in Europe, Galgus has offices in Latin America (Colombia and Peru), and the United States (Boston).

"Digital transformation is opening up new opportunities where high quality WiFi connectivity is in high demand. With these funds, we will be able to capture a high volume of international business that will position us as a global benchmark in the sector. Thanks to our 9 patents, we have a clear competitive advantage, especially in geolocation analytics, well ahead of the leading brands in the market. We will leverage this new funding to accelerate our international expansion", points out José González, CEO of Galgus.

This achieved milestone is a great recognition of Galgus achievements, which has already resulted in 9 international patents and a proprietary technology (Cognitive Hotspot Technology) that optimises the performance of WiFi networks through the application of AI.

Galgus also offers a Location Analytics technology, recognised by Gartner for its disruptive potential. With highly accurate device counting capabilities and movement patterns, that provides the business intelligence needed to optimise the user experience.

