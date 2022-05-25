DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.8069
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19848779
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 164028 EQS News ID: 1361005 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361005&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 25, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)