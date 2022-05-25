DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.9724

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1916259

CODE: U13G LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

