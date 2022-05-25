Engie Romania is building an 8 MW solar park to power the operations of Saint-Gobain Romania.Engie Romania, the Romanian unit of French energy group Engie, is building an 8.6 MW ground-mounted PV plant at a glass factory owned by Saint-Gobain Romania in Calara?i, in the Muntenia region, southeastern Romania. The solar facility, which is Romania's first and largest project developed for pure self-consumption, will exclusively power the operations of the factory and cover around 20% of its electricity demand. "In a dynamic and volatile energy market, the production of electricity from renewable ...

