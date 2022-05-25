DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.0262

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77250

CODE: JPXU LN

ISIN: LU1646359882

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 164135 EQS News ID: 1361285 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)