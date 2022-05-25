Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2022 | 12:05
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Brim hf. - Sustainable bonds (BRIM 221026 GB) admitted to trading on May 27, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                     Brim hf.          
2  Org. no:                    5411850389         
3  LEI                       635400YXSJKSF3H3CB31    
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                 Brim 221026 GB       
5  ISIN code                    IS0000033470        
6  CFI code                    D-B-F-U-F-R         
7  FISN númer                   BRIM/4.67 BD 20261022    
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond            
9  Total issued amount               5000000000         
10 Total amount previously issued         0              
11 Amount issued at this time           5000000000         
12 Denomination in CSD               20000000          
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange         Yes             
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                Bullet Bond         
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                    ISK             
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                   October 22, 2021      
19 First ordinary installment date         October 22, 2026      
20 Total number of installments          1              
21 Installment frequency                            
22 Maturity date                  October 22, 2026      
23 Interest rate                  4,67%            
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple Interest       
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention              30E/360           
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date               October 22, 2021      
32 First ordinary coupon date           January 22, 2022      
33 Coupon frequency                4              
34 Total number of coupon payments         20             
35 If irregular cash flow, then how        Interest paid 4x per year. 
                           Principal paid in one   
                           payment at maturity.    
                          -----------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price            Án áfallinna vaxta     
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does     No             
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                     No             
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                   No             
46 Put option                   No             
47 Convertible                   No             
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                Yes             
51 Securities depository              Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð   
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  May 24, 2022        
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission  May 24, 2022        
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to trading          May 27, 2022        
55 Order book ID                  BRIM_221026_GB       
56 Instrument subtype               Corporate Bonds       
57 Market                     Iceland Cash Bond Trading  
58 List population name              ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS    
59 Static volatility guards            No             
60 Dynamic volatility guards            No             
61 MiFIR identifier                BOND - Bonds        
62 Bond type                    CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
