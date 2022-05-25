NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Brim hf. - Sustainable bonds (BRIM 221026 GB) admitted to trading on May 27, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Brim hf. 2 Org. no: 5411850389 3 LEI 635400YXSJKSF3H3CB31 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) Brim 221026 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000033470 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer BRIM/4.67 BD 20261022 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 5000000000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 5000000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date October 22, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date October 22, 2026 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date October 22, 2026 23 Interest rate 4,67% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date October 22, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date January 22, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 20 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Interest paid 4x per year. Principal paid in one payment at maturity. ----------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Án áfallinna vaxta 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 24, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission May 24, 2022 to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading May 27, 2022 55 Order book ID BRIM_221026_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond