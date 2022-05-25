

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after a two-day decline amid signs of tight supplies and expectations for firmer demand during the summer.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.3 percent to $112.18 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $111.47 after falling around 3 percent over the previous two sessions.



The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose by 567,000 barrels last week.



However, gasoline inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels and distillate stocks declined by about 949,000 barrels - raising optimism that demand will rise in the U.S. summer driving season.



Data from the U.S. government on stockpiles will be out later in the day.



Meanwhile, France's new foreign minister said on Tuesday a new European Union sanctions package that would phase out Russian oil imports to the bloc needed to happen as quickly as possible.



'We must adopt as quickly as possible the sixth package of sanctions that foresees the progressive end of the imports of Russian oil and to lift the remaining hesitations,' Catherine Colonna told a news conference alongside her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. '







