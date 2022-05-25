Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: A1JB8H ISIN: US95058W1009 Ticker-Symbol: TQK 
Tradegate
25.05.22
15:24 Uhr
16,388 Euro
+1,220
+8,04 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
THE WENDYS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
THE WENDYS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
16,34616,69814:59
16,77016,85816:30
COMERA LIFE SCIENCES
COMERA LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMERA LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS INC6,890-4,70 %
NEWEGG COMMERCE INC4,140+8,95 %
SCISPARC LTD--
THE WENDYS COMPANY16,388+8,04 %
VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS INC2,280-60,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.