Lombard Capital PLC - Result of GM and Cancellation from AQSE

25 May 2022

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting and Cancellation from AQSE

The directors of the Company advise that, at the general meeting held earlier today, all resolution were duly passed.

As a result of the passing of the resolutions, the Company will proceed to complete the sale of the shares it holds in LCP Financial Limited and the acquisition of Waste and Recycling Solutions Limited as set out in the Company's circular of 29 April 2022.

Further, the resolutions passed included shareholder consent for the Company to seek the immediate cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Cancellation").

As a result, it has been agreed with AQSE that Cancellation will occur before the start of trading on 26 May 2022. With effect from Cancellation, the Company will no longer be subject to the AQSE Rules and, accordingly, shareholders will no longer be afforded the protections given by the AQSE Rules.

Following Cancellation, the Company will remain registered with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales in accordance with, and subject, to the Companies Act 2006. Shareholders should also note that the Takeover Code will continue to apply to the Company following Cancellation for a period of 10 years from the date of Cancellation. Cancellation may have either positive or negative taxation consequences for shareholders (shareholders who are in any doubt about their tax position should consult their own professional independent adviser).

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

