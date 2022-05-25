Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG47 ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 Ticker-Symbol: 9KD 
Stuttgart
04.01.22
08:10 Uhr
0,169 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.05.2022 | 13:28
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lombard Capital PLC - Result of GM and Cancellation from AQSE

Lombard Capital PLC - Result of GM and Cancellation from AQSE

PR Newswire

London, May 25

25 May 2022

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting and Cancellation from AQSE

The directors of the Company advise that, at the general meeting held earlier today, all resolution were duly passed.

As a result of the passing of the resolutions, the Company will proceed to complete the sale of the shares it holds in LCP Financial Limited and the acquisition of Waste and Recycling Solutions Limited as set out in the Company's circular of 29 April 2022.

Further, the resolutions passed included shareholder consent for the Company to seek the immediate cancellation of the Company's shares from trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Cancellation").

As a result, it has been agreed with AQSE that Cancellation will occur before the start of trading on 26 May 2022. With effect from Cancellation, the Company will no longer be subject to the AQSE Rules and, accordingly, shareholders will no longer be afforded the protections given by the AQSE Rules.

Following Cancellation, the Company will remain registered with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales in accordance with, and subject, to the Companies Act 2006. Shareholders should also note that the Takeover Code will continue to apply to the Company following Cancellation for a period of 10 years from the date of Cancellation. Cancellation may have either positive or negative taxation consequences for shareholders (shareholders who are in any doubt about their tax position should consult their own professional independent adviser).

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

LOMBARD CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.