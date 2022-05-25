Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce that it has applied to stake six additional mineral claims at its Camaro Property, covering 307.7 hectares in the James Bay region of Quebec, contiguous with its previously staked claim, which will bring its total land position to 359.0 hectares. The Camaro Property is directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("Patriot") Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. (1)

Patriot Battery Metals has made several recent announcements with regard to their project, including an announcement on May 24, 2022, reporting 2.22% Li2O over 70.1 metres in drillhole CV22-017, including an interval of 3.01% Li2O over 40.7 metres in the first drill hole to test the CV1 Pegmatite at the east end of the winter drilling corridor at the Corvette Property, Quebec. (2)





Figure 1: Property Location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/125197_92aed1251465d93c_002full.jpg

Infinity Stone is currently assessing field conditions in the James Bay region and assembling a technical team to visit the ground adjacent to Patriot when weather permits. The Company intends to pursue further exploration of the claim this summer and plans to provide more details on the plan in the coming weeks.

A Qualified Person is reviewing the property area to determine the extent of historical work in and around the Property.





Figure 2: Property Boundary



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/125197_92aed1251465d93c_003full.jpg

References:

(1) Infinity Stone Ventures News Release, April 29, 2022. "Infinity Stone Stakes Claim Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (PMET:CSE)" https://infinitystone.ventures/infinity-stone-stakes-claim-adjacent-to-patriot-battery-metals-pmetcse/

(2) Patriot Battery Metals News Release, May 24, 2022. "Patriot Drills 70.1m of 2.22% Li2O including an interval 40.7m of 3.01% Li2O in First Hole to Test the CV1 Pegmatite at the East End of the Winter Drilling Corridor at the Corvette Property, Quebec" https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-drills-70-1-m-of-2-22-li2o-including-an-interval-40-7-m-of-3-01-li2o-in-first-drill-hole-to-test-the-cv1-pegmatite-at-the-east-end-of-the-winter-drilling-corridor-at-the-corvette-property-que/

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

zayn@altuscapital.ca

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: review of the Camaro Property; staking of claims around the Camaro Property; the Company's intention to visit the ground adjacent to Patriot when weather permits; the Company's intention to provide more details on the plan in the coming weeks; and future exploration work at the Camaro Property. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125197