Mittwoch, 25.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2022 | 14:20
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enapter AG: Entry of a Strategic Investor - Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and a Cooperation Agreement with Johnson Matthey

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) today successfully concluded negotiations for the entry of a strategic investor. Enapter has agreed on an investment agreement and a cooperation agreement with Johnson Matthey (ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70), a multinational specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Johnson Matthey will acquire approximately 1.05 million Enapter shares at a price of EUR 19.00 per share within the framework of the current capital increase, thus investing a total amount of approximately EUR 20 million. Furthermore, Enapter and Johnson Matthey have agreed on a strategic cooperation in the field of catalysts and membrane development with a minimum term until 31 March 2026. During the term of the cooperation, the cooperation partners will share joint developments and grant a license to use each other's proprietary developments after an exclusivity period of 36 months.

End of public disclosure under MAR Article 17

Additional Information

About Enapter AG:
Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 47 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.

Company Contacts

Enapter AG
Reinhardstr. 35 10117 Berlin
info@enapterag.de
https://enapterag.de/en/

SOURCE: Enapter AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702661/Entry-of-a-Strategic-Investor--Conclusion-of-an-Investment-Agreement-and-a-Cooperation-Agreement-with-Johnson-Matthey

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
