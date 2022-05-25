

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has taken steps to make available millions of cans of additional infant and specialty formula to U.S. consumers in the coming months.



Under the agency's recent increased flexibilities, British nutrition products maker Kendal Nutricare will send about 2 million cans of infant formula under the Kendamil brand initially to U.S. beginning in June.



Further, Abbott will release about 300,000 cans of EleCare specialty formula on a case-by case basis.



The FDA has informed Kendal Nutricare that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion for the import of infant formula under the Kendamil brand. The company currently has over 40,000 cans in stock for immediate dispatch. Kendamil's website will help consumers locate product once it arrives in the U.S.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has initiated talks to evaluate options for getting the products to the U.S. as quickly as possible.



The FDA said it has no concerns about the safety and adequate nutrition content about Kendamil.



Regarding Abbott, the FDA said it approved the release of about 300,000 cans of EleCare amino acid-based infant formula previously produced at Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan, facility to individuals needing urgent, life-sustaining supplies of this specialty formula on a case-by-case basis. Before the release, these products will undergo enhanced microbiological testing.



According to the agency, these EleCare products are not part of Abbott's recent recall. They are in different lots, have never been released and have been maintained in storage under control by Abbott Nutrition.



Abbott has confirmed to the agency that EleCare will be the first formula produced at the Sturgis facility when it restarts production, and other specialty metabolic formulas will closely follow.



In order to address the nationwide shortage of infant formula caused by Abbott Nutrition recall, a US military plane carrying 78,000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Indianapolis earlier this week from Germany.







