Amplitude Analytics adds reporting tools for attribution, channel, and business metrics to help customers measure performance across the full funnel

Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced new Campaign Reporting tools with self-service insights into digital marketing investments. Now, in Amplitude Analytics Amplitude's #1 ranked product analytics solution marketing and product teams can measure campaign and channel performance alongside downstream product metrics like user engagement and retention. Campaign Reporting gives teams unprecedented visibility into metrics across the entire funnel, all in a single system. Additional new features include outcome-focused Metrics and Data Tables that empower teams to discover how their marketing programs and product usage meaningfully affect key business outcomes such as sales and revenue. Together, these tools empower cross-functional teams to quickly close the insights-to-action loop and make better business decisions.

Traditionally, there's been a disconnect between product and campaign data. Organizations leverage product analytics for visibility into customer behaviors and product changes, but struggle to connect marketing performance metrics like attributing user growth to specific channels. According to Gartner, "digital analytics markets are colliding and converging as vendors blur the lines between categories such as product analytics and digital experience analytics (DXA) and branch into adjacent markets such as customer journey analytics." [1] For the first time, Amplitude is bringing both marketing and product teams together in a single system to understand how their investments drive growth.

Key innovations include:

Campaign Reporting - With Amplitude's new Campaign Reporting capabilities, businesses can see which acquisition channels users are coming from across organic and paid sources, understand how marketing programs impact product KPIs using built-in attribution modeling, and understand cross-channel return on ad investments with brand new integrations into their advertising data platforms.

- With Amplitude's new Campaign Reporting capabilities, businesses can see which acquisition channels users are coming from across organic and paid sources, understand how marketing programs impact product KPIs using built-in attribution modeling, and understand cross-channel return on ad investments with brand new integrations into their advertising data platforms. Metrics - With new outcome-based Metrics from Amplitude, product and marketing teams can quickly create a standard set of metrics that make it easy to connect behaviors with outcomes such as sales or revenue. Teams can now align around common definitions for the metrics that matter most to their business and make faster decisions with trusted insights.

- With new outcome-based Metrics from Amplitude, product and marketing teams can quickly create a standard set of metrics that make it easy to connect behaviors with outcomes such as sales or revenue. Teams can now align around common definitions for the metrics that matter most to their business and make faster decisions with trusted insights. Tables With new Data Tables, customers can measure multiple KPIs in a single view in order to compare and make decisions about their business. Data tables allow for more flexible reporting so marketing and product can have a side-by-side analysis of metrics across the entire customer journey.

"Using Amplitude, we're able to reduce the time needed to answer the most important metrics about our business including how our e-commerce channel drives new customer activations," said Sheena Green, Director of Digital Insights and Analytics at Mint Mobile. "With new campaign reporting and attribution built into Amplitude, we can now understand the entire customer journey from acquisition to retention to monetization, and gain full visibility into our product growth metrics, including what channels and campaigns are driving important revenue metrics."

"Traditionally, marketing, product, and analytics teams have all relied on separate tools to do their jobs, but today, this siloed approach is no longer effective as organizations seek to understand how every decision and action impacts their most important metrics," said Justin Bauer, Chief Product Officer at Amplitude. "With these customer needs in mind, we're doubling down on digital analytics and investing in new tools that will provide holistic product insights faster. The introduction of campaign reporting, outcome metrics, and data tables make it easier for teams to consolidate their analytics solutions while expanding the types of metrics they can track across the end-to-end customer journey."

Learn more about Amplitude Analytics here or watch a demo of Amplitude here.

Follow along via live stream, on Twitter, and on the Amplitude blog for more updates from Amplify 2022, the #1 product and growth conference, going on now through May 26, 2022.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. More than 1,700 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2's 2022 Spring Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

