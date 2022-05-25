WorkForce Software Named Champion in SoftwareReviews' Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Report for the Enterprise Market, Surpassing All Other Vendors

WorkForce Software's customers report positive results with their purchase, catapulting WorkForce Software into the No. 1 spot, far exceeding any of their competitors, for superior customer satisfaction and product performance

LIVONIA, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software is proud to be named the top-ranking Champion in the Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Report for the enterprise market by SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group. The top-ranking highlights WorkForce Software's achievements in delivering high quality solutions and an excellent user experience to their global customers. This report is based on data from 100 percent verified user reviews, providing a transparent analysis of customer satisfaction.

WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite came out on top in the customer-verified rankings. The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view. WorkForce Software achieved the highest NEF rating of any vendor, scoring +85 NEF, for being the most trustworthy, respectful, and innovative of all solution providers in the report.

"Being the leader in the Workforce Management Emotional Footprint report demonstrates that the quality of our solutions and our commitment to our customers resonates with them. We care deeply about our customers' success, from the first interactions with our sales team, to the on-going responses from our support and customer success groups. Our personal approach to business and our best-in-breed solutions have proven time and time again to achieve the greatest results in the market," said Mike Morini CEO of WorkForce Software. "Our customers and software users ranked us number one and there is no better endorsement than that. Together we will continue to deliver the best modern workforce management solutions available."

WorkForce Software placed in the number one position in twenty-two of twenty-five important vendor capabilities categories. WorkForce Software received Champion ranking for being 'innovative' and having 'integrity'. Its WorkForce Suite employee experience (EX) platform is ranked highest for its ability to 'enable productivity' and for being the most 'reliable' and 'performance enhancing' workforce management product on the enterprise market.

To learn more about WorkForce Software click here and to read Info Tech's SoftwareReviews Workforce Management Emotional Footprint for the Enterprise Market Report click here.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs-no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules-while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657297/Workforce_Software_Logo.jpg