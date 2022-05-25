Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market Worth $4.55 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing services market size is expected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies has revolutionized gene sequencing in terms of reproducibility and cost savings. This has resulted in the introduction of several advancements in NGS technology to promote its usage in clinical labs and hospitals. Most current innovations in this field revolve around simplifying the usage of seq-technology and making it more sophisticated. These factors have driven the uptake of NGS services across various end-users.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By service type, human genome sequencing held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to greater penetration of whole genome and whole exome sequencing.

Gene regulation services, particularly small RNA sequencing and ChIP-seq, are anticipated to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecast period. Rising investment in RNA sequencing is fueling the growth of gene regulation services.

The larger revenue share of sequencing services as compared to other workflow steps can be attributed to an increase in the installation of sequencing platforms. High maintenance and recovery costs of this step have also resulted in greater revenue generation.

By end-use, the universities and other research entities segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing application of NGS technology for cancer prognosis as well as diagnosis and major projects taken up by academicians and universities.

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to higher penetration of the technology in this region and the availability of funds to employ the technique and derive research findings for disease targeting.

In November 2021 , Novogene stated during the 44th Annual Gathering of Molecular Biological Society of Japan (MSBJ) in Japan that they will be launching single-cell sequencing services specifically for their Japanese customers.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary with TOC - "Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Human Genome Sequencing, Gene Regulation Services), By Workflow, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market Growth & Trends

Next-generation sequencing has progressed from research to clinical use in the last five years. Around 14 nations have launched large-scale genome sequencing programs, with nearly 60 million people expected to have their genome analyzed by 2025. Conventional disease testing service providers have broadened their portfolio with a rising trend of seq-based genetic tests. For instance, ARUP Laboratories announced the release of new coronavirus tests in March 2022, and IDbyDNA, Inc. partnered with another firm to introduce new coronavirus tests, an NGS test for respiratory illnesses, to aid physicians in evaluating patients with pneumonia and some other respiratory problems.

With the rising trend of high throughput sequencing within the pharma and biotech industry, there is a need for more developments to improve the speed and convenience of high throughput seq-platforms and simplify workflows. As a result, companies are focusing on the development of solutions to simplify the amplification and purification of samples and starting input. In March 2022, Illumina, Inc. announced the release of TruSigh Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a comprehensive diagnostic that evaluates several tumor genes and indicators to identify a patient's cancer's individual molecular profile. The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit would assist in influencing genomic decisions for patients with cancer across Europe, with its global debut taking place first in Europe.

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global next-generation sequencing services market on the basis of service type, workflow, end-use, and region:

NGS Service Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Human Genome Sequencing

Single Cell Sequencing

Microbial Genome-based Sequencing

Gene Regulation Services

o Small RNA Sequencing

o ChIP Sequencing

o Other Gene Regulation-based Services

Animal & Plant Sequencing

Other Sequencing Services

NGS Services Market - Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

NGS Services Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Universities & Other Research Entities

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

NGS Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

List of Key Players of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market

Illumina, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

BGI

GENEWIZ Germany GmbH

ABM Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Novogene Corporation

Lucigen

Quest Diagnostics

Gene by Gene

