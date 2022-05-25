Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC PINK: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE" or the "Company") announces stream impressions for WNFC, the Women's National Football Conference, a professional women's tackle football league has now surpassed 1.3 million impressions for the regular season on VYRE Sports, the Company's live stream sports channel.

Following this successful foray into football, VYRE Sports is now entering basketball with the broadcast of the 2022 BIG3 Draft, which will be hosted at the Microsoft Lounge in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 25th at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT. The Draft will air live on VYRE Network, DAZN, BIG3.com, and BIG3 YouTube Channel, hosted by Ice Cube, Ed Cohen, Jim Jackson, and special guest appearances from BIG3 players and coaches at the Lounge and via Microsoft Teams.

In addition, BXNG TV, an important component of VYRE Sports, is on the path to reaching 100 Pay Per View Live broadcasts this fall, having already streamed 60 boxing and Muay Thai events. BXNG TV is a dynamic new platform linking local boxing events and emerging boxing prospects to a national audience. Long time boxing enthusiast Adam Glenn from Time Square Boxing has been spearheading the channel and its events. BXNG TV creators found that local boxing events are the foundation of boxing as these events are where most fighters launch their careers and connect with their core fanbases. Until now, there has been no platform to broadcast these events. BXNG TV events currently range from $19.99 to $89.99 and can be viewed any time through the Pay Per View broadcast model on VYRE sports or BXNGTV.com.

The Company has been generating considerable advertiser interest from its live streamed games, including from Turbo Tax, Opendoor.com, Genesis, Priceline, Estrella Jalisco, Stella Artois Beers, and Square, which contributed toward the success of the regular WNFC season. VYRE will continue to generate additional impressions throughout the playoffs and Championship game in the month of June and on.

VYRE Sports is focused on creating a multi-sport live stream experience for its users. This includes broadcasting live games or matches, and the newest sports leagues, giving fans exclusive access to the next generation of competitive athletes and leagues not found anywhere else.

"These additional sports opportunities represent important growth drivers for VYRE, as we expect VYRE Sports to continue to attract advertising income and provide opportunities to introduce the wider range of VYRE's content through our sports programming. We continue to explore future acquisitions in basketball, soccer, and other global sports, and look forward to presenting - and enjoying - all of the innovative and exclusive content offered through VYRE Sports," commented Lamar Seay, VYRE's Chief Operating Officer.

Sports fans and new users can stream free live games and exclusive Pay Per View combat sports events through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TV, or watch on the VYRE Sports website, www.vyresports.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

###

Public Relations

VYRE Network

pr@vyrenetwork.com

IR Contact

CORE IR

ir@vyrenetwork.com

516-222-2560

https://ir.vyrenetwork.com

Forward Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125206