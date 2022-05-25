Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market is expected to grow at a massive CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026 providing a lucrative opportunity for investors: Ken Research

Mass Spectrometry & Separation Science Laboratory, Anatomical Pathology Laboratory, Advance Immunology Laboratory are some of the next generation laboratories.

Market is expected to consolidate with more players entering the market. Diagnostics players will continue to add complex tests and assessments in a bid to differentiate. Potential consolidation in the industry, would provide tailwinds to the growth.

The revenue growth of esoteric tests will be supported by higher margins and increase in number of referrals from public hospitals, laboratories and private hospitals without facilities to perform esoteric tests.

GURUGRAM, India, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implementation of JKN: It is expected that the implementation of JKN will increase the demand for laboratory services. This will lead the public hospitals to refer samples to private independent laboratories for clinical testing, resulting in the growth of external referrals for private independent laboratories.

Increase in Investment: Players are expected to increase investment, testing capabilities and adopt several advanced tests and technologies which will be introduced in the global market, particularly specialized tests.

Geographical Expansion: Further, the major private independent laboratories chains are expected to undergo geographic expansion beyond key cities into underdeveloped areas. This will further lead to increase in market share in the overall Indonesia clinical laboratory market.

Increased Awareness due to COVID-19: The existence of Covid-19 raises public awareness of the health system and quality in Indonesia. Although household spending decreased by -2.23% YoY in 1Q21 (vs 2.83% YoY in 1Q20), the health and education component grew by 0.31% YoY in 1Q21, or one of the two components that saw an increase in 1Q21.

The report titled "Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by current shortage, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements for clinical testing" provides a comprehensive analysis of Clinical Laboratory Market in Indonesia. The report focuses on overall market size in terms of revenue generated by laboratories; Indonesia clinical laboratory market segmentation by Type of Independent Labs, type of payer, type of customers, types of tests, segmentation based on region and private hospitals. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge and government regulations. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Key Segments Covered of Clinical Laboratory :-

By Type of Labs

Independent Labs

Private Hospital Labs

Public Hospital Labs

By Number of Labs

Private Labs

Public Labs

By Type of Private Independent Labs

Organised

Unorganised

By Type of payor

Corporates

Out-Of-Pocket

Private Insurance

BPJS Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial (Social Insurance Administration Organization)

By Type of Customer:

Doctor Referral

Corporates

Walk-Ins

External referrals

Online Referrals

By Type of Tests

Routine

Esoteric

Non-Laboratory

By Type of routine tests

CBC

Basic Metabolic Panel

A1C

Others

By Type of Esoteric Tests

Endocrine

Infectious disease

Allergic Disease

Oncology

Others

By Private Hospital Labs

In-House

Third Party

By Region

Greater Jakarta

West Java

East Java , Bali , Nusa

, , Nusa Aceh and North Sumatera

and North Sumatera Central Java

Central Sumatera

Sulawesi and Maluku

Kalimantran

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Clinical Laboratory companies

Organised Clinical Laboratories

Unorganised Clinical Laboratories

Private Hospitals

Private Equity and Venture Capitalist

Industry Associations

Technology providers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period - 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period - 2021-2026

Companies Covered:-

Organised Laboratory Companies:-

Prodia

Diagnos

Pathlab

Pramita

Ultra Medica

Kimia Farma

Prima Medika

Cito

Parahita

ABC Labs

Bio Medika

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Ecosystem of Major Entities in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Business Cycle and Genesis of Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Size, 2016-2021

Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Segmentations

Competition Analysis: Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Companies

SWOT Analysis in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Growth Drivers and Restraints in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Technological Advancements in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Impact of COVID19 in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Key Trends in Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook and Future Projections for Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Recommendations / Success Factors

Research Methodology

Appendix

Related Reports:- Brazil Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook to 2025 - by Type of Labs (Single Independent and Chains), By Application (Clinical Analysis and Radiology), By Region(South-East, South, North-East, Mid-West and North), By Revenue Source (Healthcare Plan Operators and Insurers, Out-of-Pocket and Public System)

Brazil Diagnostic Labs market in terms of revenue increased at a single-digit CAGR during the review period 2013-2019P. The market has witnessed significant growth owing to the presence of many independent laboratories. The intensity of competition among independent labs and clinical chains, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising elderly population and insurance penetration will improve the revenues from Diagnostic Labs in the country. The growing demand for routine tests and cost per test are the parameters that will affect the growth in the revenues of the Diagnostic Labs market.

Vietnam Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook To 2022 - By Labs (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs And Physician Office Labs) And Type Of Tests (Lab Test, X-Ray, Ultrasound And CT Scan)

Clinical laboratories market have grown from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017 at a five year CAGR of ~% during the period due to rise in incidence and prevalence of communicable and non-communicable disease in the country coupled with increase in disease awareness campaigns. The market witnessed a decline in growth during 2016 due to low hospital budget allocated towards laboratories and slow economic growth of the country; however, bounced back in 2017. Government and private spending on establishing new hospitals coupled with rise in hospitals expenditure on replacing obsolete imaging and diagnostic instruments have positively augmented the market for clinical laboratories. Owing to increase in insurance coverage, clinical laboratories, especially hospital laboratories have witnessed a rise in clinical lab tests.

India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Outlook to FY'2025- By Government and Private Labs, By Radiology and Pathology, By Organized and Unorganized Players, By Business Model (Standalone, Hospital Based and Diagnostic Chains), By Cities (Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities) and By Payment Method (Out of Pocket Expenditure, Insurance based and Corporate Spending

The market is highly fragmented with only four major PAN-India level players. It is still at its' growing stage. However, the unorganized sector dominates the market's revenue currently. The highest penetration of the labs is in Tier I cities, which is also the place for their reference labs. Digitalisation in the chain of diagnostics has helped remove mistakes from the time the samples have been collected to the last process of delivering the report to the customer. The major drivers for this market include the high elderly population and the shift from non-communicable to communicable diseases in India. Radiology test market has evolved over time with the advancement in the existing technology of imaging machines such as PET-scan which added more clarity in the diagnosis of the patient's disease. Whereas for pathology, the segment has gained dominance in the market owing to the fact that it is the preferred line of diagnosis for the majority of diseases prevalent in India including infectious diseases.

Australia Clinical (Diagnostic and Pathology) Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Radiology Tests (Ultrasound, CT Scan, Diagnostic Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others) and Pathology Tests (Chemical, Microbiology, Tissue Pathology, Haematology, Patient Episode Initiation, Immunology and Others)

In terms of revenue, the Australian diagnostic imaging market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in the last five years (FY'2012- FY'2018E). The diagnostic imaging market has witnessed an overall rise in bulk-billing rates in 2017. Key initiatives in the last 5 years included increasing the number of MBS-eligible MRI machines and improved "appropriate requesting" by health professionals to promote more efficient and effective use of diagnostic imaging services. There has been an overall improvement in patient access to MRI services but the "appropriate requesting" initiative was not substantively implemented.

Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market Outlook to 2025 - Blood Gas Analyzer: By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer), By Product (Device and Reagent), By Region

Thailand Blood Gas market in terms of the number of devices installed increased with a single-digit CAGR of ~% over the review period 2014-2019. The market was observed to be at a growth stage owing to the growing demand for medical tourism and supporting government policies under Thailand 4.0. The market is booming owing to the rising number of Acute Myocardial Infarction & Heart Failure patients coupled with the Improving healthcare system and Per Capita Health Expenditure of the country.

Thailand Cardiac Biomarker Market is currently positioned to be in the growth stage with the presence of over 15-20 players along with ~% CAGR in a number of devices installed during the period 2014-2019. The rising number of cases related to heart diseases, increasing elderly population, improving government health expenditure, and higher growth in the medical insurance sector are the major reasons behind positive growth in an increasing number of devices installed in the country.

