German Design Council awards Cinemo Play Anywhere in the distinguished German Innovation Award Contest 2022 in the category Excellence in Business to Business Automotive Technologies.

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, has announced that its Cinemo Play Anywhere solution has been elected a winner for the esteemed German Innovation Award, by the German Design Council.

The German Innovation Awards honor innovative achievements that break new ground through their added value. These may be products as well as services, and they may come from very different industries, but the focus is always on the user experience: projects that improve our lives and contribute to a better future.

Cinemo Play Anywhere provides new ways of sharing content during a car ride. It enables frictionless access to the same content and apps to any passenger, regardless of the device, enabling a truly collaborative new digital experience in the car. Whether passengers jointly play games, look up POIs or work on documents together, Cinemo Play Anywhere allows the driver to focus on the road while all other passengers can control and enjoy entertainment like at home but from the comfort of the car.

The initiator and organizer of the German Innovation Award is the German Design Council. It has been operating since 1953 as one of the world's leading centers of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design, branding and innovation. It is part of the worldwide design community and has always contributed to the establishment of global exchange and networking thanks to its international offering, promotion of new talent and memberships.

"It is a great honor for Cinemo to once again be awarded by the German Design Council," said Martina Oerther, Marketing Director at Cinemo. "With infotainment becoming a key differentiator in today's connected vehicle, Cinemo brings in-home entertainment into the car and will continue to unlock unique and innovative use cases for the ultimate digital experience of the passengers."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

