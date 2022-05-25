

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of West Virginia that settles the state's and its subdivisions opioid-related claims. Teva will provide the generic version of Narcan, valued at $27 million, over 10 years. The settlement will provide West Virginia with $75 million over 15 years in addition to $8 million in attorneys' fees and costs.



Teva Pharmaceuticals stated the settlement is another critical step forward in getting life-saving treatments to people suffering from addiction to opioids. Teva noted that the company continues to actively negotiate a national settlement.







