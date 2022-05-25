Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2022 | 16:17
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ljósleiðarinn ehf. - Sustainable bonds (LL 010641 GB ) admitted to trading on May 27, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                      Ljósleiðarinn ehf.    
2  Org. no:                      691206-3780       
3  LEI                        549300KJIPL1Q1N6FB19   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                  LL 010641 GB       
5  ISIN code                     IS0000033074       
6  CFI code                      D-B-F-U-F-R       
7  FISN númer                     LJOSLEIDARINN/1.5 BD   
                            20410601        
8  Bonds/bills:                    Bond           
9  Total issued amount                15.000.000.000      
10 Total amount previously issued                       
11 Amount issued at this time             8.200.000.000      
12 Denomination in CSD                20.000.000        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange          Yes           
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                 Annuity         
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                      ISK           
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                     June 1, 2021       
19 First ordinary installment date          December 1, 2021     
20 Total number of installments            40            
21 Installment frequency               2            
22 Maturity date                   June 1, 2041       
23 Interest rate                   1,50%          
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest              Simple Interest     
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                30E/360         
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                 June 1, 2021       
32 First ordinary coupon date             December 1, 2021     
33 Coupon frequency                  2            
34 Total number of coupon payments          40            
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
37 Clean price quote                 Nei           
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment               
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                      Yes           
40 Name of index                   CPI           
                           --------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index            Daily Index       
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                  499,3          
44 Index base date                  June 1, 2021       
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                    No            
46 Put option                     No            
47 Convertible                    No            
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)        N/A           
                           --------------------------
49 Additional information               Further information:   
                            https://www.ljosleidarin
                            n.is/fjarmal/      
                           --------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                 Yes           
51 Securities depository               Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading    May 19, 2022       
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to  May 25, 2022       
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading            May 27, 2022       
55 Order book ID                   LL_010641_GB       
56 Instrument subtype                 Corporate Bonds     
57 Market                       Iceland Cash Bond Trading
58 List population name                ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS  
59 Static volatility guards              No            
60 Dynamic volatility guards             No            
61 MiFIR identifier                  BOND - Bonds       
62 Bond type                     CRPB - Corporate Bond
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.