NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ljósleiðarinn ehf. - Sustainable bonds (LL 010641 GB ) admitted to trading on May 27, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Ljósleiðarinn ehf. 2 Org. no: 691206-3780 3 LEI 549300KJIPL1Q1N6FB19 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LL 010641 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000033074 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer LJOSLEIDARINN/1.5 BD 20410601 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 15.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this time 8.200.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 1, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date December 1, 2021 20 Total number of installments 40 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date June 1, 2041 23 Interest rate 1,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date June 1, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date December 1, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 40 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote Nei 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 499,3 44 Index base date June 1, 2021 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------- 49 Additional information Further information: https://www.ljosleidarin n.is/fjarmal/ -------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 19, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 25, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading May 27, 2022 55 Order book ID LL_010641_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond