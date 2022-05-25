Hybrid Operating Room Market size worth $ 3130.28 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 12.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rising prevalence of diseases among individuals resulting in augmented demand for surgical procedures along with technological advancements and inclusion of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics is anticipated to drive the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hybrid Operating Room Market" By Product (Intraoperative Diagnostic System, Operating Room Fixtures), By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Hybrid Operating Room Market size was valued at USD 1128.91 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3130.28 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.10% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Overview

Various healthcare macro trends have given rise to the need for hybrid operating rooms. The rapidly increasing aging population worldwide along with augmented demands for minimally invasive options for patients with several complications are major factors driving the market demand. Also, mounting risks of diseases including obesity, hypertension as well as diabetes have propelled the healthcare sector and players to collaborate and develop solutions such as percutaneous implant of heart valves in high-risk patients. The rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, such as aortic aneurysms, has led to the expansion of aortic specialized centers, which treat patients exhibiting risk of aneurysm rupture which often tends to be fatal. Also, combined cardiovascular diseases, such as aortic aneurysms and aortic valve stenosis, also demand combined treatment procedures. Hence TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) and EVAR (Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair) procedures were the main drivers for the initiation of the adoption of Hybrid Operating Rooms in the 2000s.

The development and use of hybrid ORs require the use of advanced technology. For instance, it requires a ceiling-mounted C-arm; a single-plane, hemodynamic monitoring system; anesthesia, perfusion, and equipment booms; a contrast injector, an integrated surgical audio-video system, and surgical lights. In addition to this medication, a physiological monitor, patient warmer, slush machine, a resuscitation cart, and supply storage units- are also required to be present. Hence, these types of operating rooms exhibit challenges in terms of planning. Each operation room is unique and specifically designed as well as equipped to support the procedures planned by the practitioners.

Key Developments

· In January 2021: Vertix Builders, a healthcare construction company announced the completion of the Robotic Hybrid Operating Room installation at Rose Medical Center (Denver, Colorado). The robotic room will assist doctors with live picture X-rays and minimally invasive procedures during surgeries.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cook Medical Inc. (US), Eschmann Equipment (UK), General Electric Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG (Germany), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), Mizuho OSI (US), NDS Surgical Imaging (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), SISCO Ltd (India), STERIS plc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Product

Interoperative Diagnostic System



Operating Room Fixtures



Communication Systems



Others

Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery



Neurosurgery



Thoracic Surgery



Orthopedic Surgeries



Other

Hybrid Operating Room Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

