GSK Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 25
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Dr H Barron
|b)
|Position/status
|Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|GSK plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$44.7500
|1,151.020
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (single transaction)
|Aggregated volume Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-05-23
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
