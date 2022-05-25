Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 Ticker-Symbol: GS7 
Xetra
25.05.22
17:35 Uhr
21,020 Euro
+0,095
+0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GSK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GSK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,06021,08525.05.
20,64020,73008:04
PR Newswire
25.05.2022 | 16:46
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GSK Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

GSK Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 25

GSK plc (the 'Company')

Transaction notification

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDr H Barron
b)Position/statusChief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGSK plc
b)LEI5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depositary Shares ('ADSs')

ISIN: US37733W1053
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
$44.75001,151.020
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)Date of the transaction2022-05-23
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
GSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.