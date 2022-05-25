

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Driven by the highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron in parts of the country, U.S. Covid daily cases crossed the dreaded 100,000 mark for the tenth day this month.



With 110870 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 83,509,503.



After reporting 353 additional Covid deaths , the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 1,002,754, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Positive cases were trending at the highest levels seen since late November.



The United States is averaging 108082 cases a day, up 40 percent from two weeks ago, according to New York Times' latest tally. All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



The country is averaging 25383 hospitalizations due to the viral disease per day, up 30 percent from two weeks ago.



Out of this, 2704 patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 25 percent rise in ICU admissions in the same period.



81,764,911 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 221,001,614 Americans, or 66.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.9 percent of people above 65.



46.6 percent of the eligible population, or 102,912,618 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



1757 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,280,794.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de