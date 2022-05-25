Yidu Tech Chairlady Gong Rujing Attends WEF Annual Meeting 2022: Technological Innovation to Drive Digital Economy Development

HONG KONG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 was held in Davos, Switzerland from May 22 to 26. On May 23, Ms. Gong Rujing, Chairlady, CEO and Founder of Yidu Tech Inc. (HKEx: 2158), was invited to attend a round table session on "China Investment and Economic Outlook", discussing topics such as China's economic resilience and investment prospects.

Participants of the round table also included Zhu Ning, Deputy Dean and Professor of Finance, Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance, Jonathan Krane, Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares, John Tuttle, Vice-Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group Inc. and Marcos Troyjo, President of New Development Bank.

Acceleration of digital transformation in the healthcare sector boosts value-driven growth

In recent years, China's healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation from informatization to digitalization to intelligentization, to establish a value-based healthcare system. During the session, Ms. Gong said that the digitalization of the healthcare industry in China is continuing to accelerate, with areas such as public health management and new drug research and development. She believes that in the long run, the value of a company depends on the value that it can provide for the industry, and based on the clear growth fundamentals of the healthcare industry, Yidu Tech remains very optimistic about the future of the healthcare intelligence industry.

Healthcare Intelligence helps reduce costs and increase efficiency

China's elderly population aged 60 and above has exceeded 260 million. Ms. Gong believes that the application of healthcare intelligence will effectively address the problems associated with an aging population, driving cost reduction and efficiency. Ms. Gong mentioned that by utilizing data insights to optimize new drug R&D design and apply intelligent patient screening, Yidu Tech has helped a partner developing rare diseases drugs to shorten their clinical phase II by about 20 months.

This year's meeting brought together nearly 2,500 dignitaries and experts from around the world to discuss how to develop long-term policies and strategies to revitalize the global economy. Børge Brende, President of the WEF, said that China has made a huge contribution to global economic growth and its stable economic growth is of great significance to global recovery.

