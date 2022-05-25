HBM Healthcare Investments (HBMN) posted its first NAV loss in a decade for FY22 (ended 31 March), but, as shown in the chart below, its long-term performance record remains very impressive. The recent fall in the share price from a premium to a discount to NAV (10.0% at 20 May) could present an opportunity for long-term investors who, like HBMN's management team, remain convinced of the long-term opportunities afforded by careful investment in the healthcare and biotechnology space. HBMN is unusual among its peers in offering a portfolio made up of private companies, listed equities and funds, broadly spread by geography and clinical focus, with a high distribution policy (current yield of 3.8%).

