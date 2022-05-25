Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: 807435 ISIN: SE0000862997 Ticker-Symbol: BNF 
12,61512,73517:36
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2022 | 17:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in BillerudKorsnäs due to rights issue (172/22)

The following information is based on a press release from BillerudKorsnäs AB
(BillerudKorsnäs) published on May 25, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of BillerudKorsnäs, with the support of the
authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 10, 2022,
decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new
share for every five (5) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 84.50 per
share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in BillerudKorsnäs (BILL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071313
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
