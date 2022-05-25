NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in BillerudKorsnäs due to rights issue (172/22)

The following information is based on a press release from BillerudKorsnäs AB (BillerudKorsnäs) published on May 25, 2022. The Board of Directors of BillerudKorsnäs, with the support of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 10, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every five (5) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 84.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in BillerudKorsnäs (BILL). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071313